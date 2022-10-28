'Hard work won't succeed without blessings of Almighty': Arvind Kejriwal repeats 'Laxmi-Ganesha' demand

Arvind Kejriwal (File)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appeared unfazed by the trolling and Opposition's barbs targetted at him for demanding figures of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Laxmi on currency notes, as he said on Friday that no amount of hard work will succeed without the almighty's blessings. He was addressing a rally in Gujarat's Panchmahal district.

The AAP chief claimed it the figures of the Gods will ensure economic progress. He, however, said the figures alone will not send the country on the track of development.

"People of the country will work hard. We will devise the right policies," he said.

"But however hard you may work, unless you get the blessings of the Almighty, hard work does not succeed," he added, PTI reported.

He said the entire country wants the photo of the Gods on banknotes.

Kejriwal has been receiving online hate for making the suggestion that many claimed is a ruse to garner Hindu votes in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat. On Thursday, a group of Twitter users called him "manuvadi".

Also read: Arvind Kejriwal trolled on Twitter with 'manuvadi' allegation; Manish Tiwari suggests BR Ambedkar on banknotes

The BJP had said Kejriwal was attempting to hide the AAP's anti-Hindu face.

The party has been attacking the AAP in Gujarat claiming it was against Hinduism. The charge stems from a purported viral video in which a Delhi MLA was seen pledging never to pray to Hindu gods. The MLA later said he never made any disparaging remark against any religion.

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit said Kejriwal would even call himself a Pakistani for votes.

AAP has emerged as the BJP's principal challenger in Gujarat, replacing the Congress party. The party has been expanding its footprints in states other than Delhi since it scored a famous win in Punjab earlier this year.