Kejriwal's remark on 'new variant' of COVID-19 sparks off diplomatic row with Singapore, Jaishankar slams Delhi CM

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s remark on a 'new form of coronavirus' related to Singapore has sparked off a diplomatic row on Wednesday. Singapore summoned the Indian envoy and conveyed 'strong objection' to Delhi Chief Minister’s remark on a 'Singapore variant', the government said adding that the envoy had told them Kejriwal 'had no competence' on COVID-19 variants.

"High Commissioner clarified that Delhi CM had no competence to pronounce on COVID-19 variants or civil aviation policy," the MEA said.

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, while hailing India's relationship with Singapore, reiterated that the Delhi Chief Minister 'does not speak for India'.

Also read All about new COVID-19 strain which is infecting children in Singapore

"Singapore and India have been solid partners in the fight against COVID-19. Appreciate Singapore’s role as a logistics hub and oxygen supplier. Their gesture of deploying military aircraft to help us speaks of our exceptional relationship. However, irresponsible comments from those who should know better can damage long-standing partnerships. So, let me clarify - Delhi CM does not speak for India," the Foreign Minister tweeted.

Taking to Twitter, Arvind Kejriwal had said that the new strain of coronavirus could invade India in the form of a third wave. Kejriwal had appealed to the Central government on Tuesday to immediately cancel all air services with Singapore, saying a new strain of coronavirus there is said to be very dangerous for children.

Responding to Kejriwal's tweet, Singapore’s health ministry said, "There is no truth whatsoever in the assertions found within the reports."

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri on Tuesday evening reminded Kejriwal that international passenger flights to and from India have been suspended since March last year when the country went into a nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.