Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday took a jibe at Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly, Pratap Singh Bajwa's claims of rift in the Punjab unit of the Aam Aadmi Party, and asked how many MLAs does the Congress party has in Delhi.

He also slammed Bajwa over his criticism of law and order in Punjab, and said the situation was better than most of the states.

"I would ask Pratap Singh Bajwa to count on how many MLAs they have in Delhi. The law and order of Punjab is better than most states... We have to put in extra effort being a border state, and we are doing that..." Mann said speaking to the media.

#WATCH | Delhi: After meeting AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says, "... Arvind Kejriwal thanked the MLAs for their work in the Delhi elections... Punjab government is working for the welfare of the people... Even today, the people of Delhi say that… pic.twitter.com/TFcUlBeYgE — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2025

Speaking on his meeting with the AAP convenor, he said that Kejriwal thanked the party's MLAs for their work in the elections.

He added that the party would use their experience of work in Delhi in Punjab and make the state a "role model" for the whole nation to look up to.

"Arvind Kejriwal thanked the MLAs for their work in the Delhi elections... We will use Delhi's experience in Punjab... We will work together. Our party is known for its work... In today's meeting, it was decided that in the coming two years, we will make Punjab a model that the whole nation will look up to... Punjab has always been forefront in all the fights... Punjab government is working for the welfare of the people..." he further stated.

The AAP convenor met Punjab MLAs to discuss strategies for the party after their crushing defeat in the Delhi assembly elections.

The BJP won the Delhi assembly election by a comfortable margin, winning 48 out of 70 assembly seats.

AAP suffered a massive setback, securing only 22 seats--a huge drop from its previous tally of 62 in 2020 polls. With this historic mandate, BJP is returning to power in the national capital after 27 years.

