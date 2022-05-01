'Arvind Kejriwal must visit Nagpur RSS office to learn nationalism': BJP's jab over AAP's 'Tiranga Shakha' announcement

Questing Kejriwal's credentials as a nationalist, Verma said he had doubts about India's surgical strikes.

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should visit the RSS headquarters in Nagpur and attend its three-year course to learn about nationalism, BJP MP Parvesh Verma said on Sunday, reacting to Aam Aadmi Party's announcement that it will open 10,000 'Tiranga Shakhas' in Uttar Pradesh. The BJP leader, taking a swipe at the party, said one doesn't become a nationalist by just holding a national flag. RSS, BJP's ideological mentor, is known for running thousands of shakhas (branches) across the country, where it imbibes nationalistic ideals in youngsters through sports and cultural activities.

On Saturday, Aam Aadmi Party's Uttar Pradesh in-charge Sanjay Singh, taking a leaf out of RSS book, said the party will open 10,000 such branches in the state in the next six months to educate people about the BJP's "divide and rule" policy. He added that the party will also appoint 'pramukhs' (chiefs) for each shakha.

Responding to the announcement, Verma said, "I invite Kejriwal to visit the RSS office in Jhandewalan (in Delhi) and Nagpur and attend the three-year course of the RSS to learn about nationalism."

Questing Kejriwal's credentials as a nationalist, Verma said he had doubts about India's surgical strikes and The Kashmir Files movie.

He also said that the Delhi Chief Minister will become a better human being if he followed the spirit of the RSS. He also accused him of what he called "fake nationalism".

"Nationalism lies in the heart and mind of a person. This is fake nationalism of the AAP and Kejriwal after the drubbing in the recent Assembly polls in UP, Goa and Uttarakhand," he said.

With inputs from PTI