Arvind Kejriwal Live updates: Delhi CM to skip ED probe

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called the summon notice by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy case illegal and politically motivated.

Ahead of the questioning, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal responded to ED, "The summon notice is illegal and politically motivated. The notice was sent at the behest of the BJP. Notice was sent to ensure that I am unable to go for election campaigning in four states. ED should withdraw the notice immediately."

Meanwhile, AAP on Wednesday alleged that the Delhi CM will be the first to be arrested as part of the BJP's plan to target top INDIA alliance leaders ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. At a press conference in Delhi, AAP leader Raghav Chadha claimed that since 2014, 95% of cases registered by the investigative agencies have been against opposition leaders.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will not appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) today. He will hold a road show, along with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, in Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh.