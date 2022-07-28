Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Arvind Kejriwal given 'Z plus security' by Bhagwant Mann govt, claims Congress; Punjab Police denies claim

Congress questioned the need for the state to extend the security cover when Kejriwal had already been provided Z plus security by the Centre.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 28, 2022, 10:03 AM IST

Arvind Kejriwal given 'Z plus security' by Bhagwant Mann govt, claims Congress; Punjab Police denies claim
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal - File Photo

Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira on Wednesday claimed that AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had been given "Z plus security" by the Punjab government and demanded its withdrawal.

He questioned the need for the state to extend the security cover when Kejriwal had already been provided Z plus security by the Centre.

Khaira, who is All India Kissan Congress president, cited a purported list of protected persons but a Punjab Police spokesperson asserted that the document circulated in a section of the media was not an official one. The spokesperson, however, remained silent on Kaira's charge.

Earlier, addressing the media here, Khaira claimed that Aam Aadmi Party chief Kejriwal has been given the Z plus security cover of the Punjab Police.

Khaira claimed that the Punjab Police commandos had been stationed at the Kapurthala House in Delhi, the official residence of the Punjab chief minister.

He demanded that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann withdraw the security provided to the AAP national convener by the state government.

Later, an official spokesman of the Punjab Police said that the document, cited by Khaira, is a part of a writ petition filed by the former deputy chief minister O P Soni in the Punjab and Haryana High court.

These attached documents are in no way official documents of Punjab Police, said the spokesperson.

The spokesperson said a perusal of the alleged list clearly showed that it is a typed document and there are no signatures, initials, official stamps or official authentication anywhere in the document.

It appears that this list has been typed by the petitioner and attached to the writ petition, said the spokesperson.

(With PTI inputs)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
PMV EaS-E, India’s most affordable EV to launch in July: Check expected price and features
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Maharashtra: 16 cases of swine flu found in Nagpur amid surge in infections
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.