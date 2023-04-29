Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

'Those who harass women should...': Arvind Kejriwal extends his support to wrestlers protesting at Jantar Mantar

Extending his support to the wrestlers, Kejriwal said those who commit such wrongs against women "should be hanged".

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Apr 29, 2023, 06:16 PM IST

'Those who harass women should...': Arvind Kejriwal extends his support to wrestlers protesting at Jantar Mantar
'Those who harass women should...': Arvind Kejriwal extends his support to wrestlers protesting at Jantar Mantar | Photo: Twitter

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday met wrestlers protesting at Jantar Mantar against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, and said every Indian who loves the country should stand with them in their struggle.

The wrestlers have been protesting for nearly a week demanding action against Singh, also a BJP MP, on sexual harassment allegations levelled by seven women players. The Delhi Police on Friday filed two FIRs against the WFI chief.

Extending his support to the wrestlers, Kejriwal said those who commit such wrongs against women "should be hanged". "All these women players who have brought laurels to the country are our daughters, they must get justice. No matter how powerful the accused is, he should be given the harshest punishment," he later said in a tweet in Hindi.

In his address from the protest site, Kejriwal also asked people from all over the country to take leave and come to Jantar Mantar to support the wrestlers. The chief minister claimed that electricity and water supply to the protest venue had been disconnected and supplies like food and mattresses were being not allowed in, and promised to help them.

Kejriwal said the protesting wrestlers, including award-winning sportspersons, brought laurels to the country and yet had to protest and approach the Supreme Court for action against Singh. Without taking any names, Kejriwal said no harm ever comes to any leader of "one party" even if they do something wrong and that is what happened here.

Kejriwal saluted the wrestlers for their struggle, and said people who loved their country should extend support to them. The Delhi Police FIRs against Singh were filed hours after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the force, told a Supreme Court bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha that a case will be registered on Friday.

While the first FIR relates to allegations by a minor wrestler and was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the second was related to outraging modesty.

READ | Twitter locks news agency ANI, NDTV’s account, know why

 

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Raveena Tandon gives royal vibes in new pics with Rasha Thadani, netizens say 'daughter is giving tough competition'
Meet Shahrukh, Salman, Deepika’s bodyguards whose salaries are more than many CEOs
Watch: Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul's hot reels set internet on fire, actress' sexy avatars impress netizens
In pics: 6 times Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turned heads in glamorous outfits
Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari give fashion goals at Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer launch
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Indore: 34-year-old woman hangs self after husband stops her from going to beauty parlour
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.