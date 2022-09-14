Arvind Kejriwal ends automatic electricity subsidy: Here's is how to apply for Delhi power subsidy

Delhi electricity subsidy: People can apply every month.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced that the electricity subsidy -- the AAP government's flagship scheme -- will not be credited automatically, and those who want power subsidies will have to subscribe to the scheme via online and offline methods.

The popular scheme catapulted the Aam Aadmi Party to power in 2015.

At a press conference, Kejriwal said many people wanted to give up power subsidies voluntarily. Those who still want a rebate on the electricity bill can apply for it. Here's how.

Those who want the subsidy in Delhi will have to give a missed call on 7011311111. They will receive a link and a WhatsApp form will open. That can be filled and submitted. Those who want to avail of the service can do so by October 31.

People can apply every month.

This comes as the BJP has been attacking AAP for what it called the freebie culture.

Kejriwal has been defending his welfare schemes.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal said BJP tried to lure in his MLAs in Punjab with an offer of Rs 20-25 crore. The BJP called the allegations baseless.

AAP is the only party after BJP and Congress to have a government in two states. It now wants to expand its footprint in other states and become a national party.

AAP will take on BJP this year in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.