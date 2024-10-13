Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal has reacted to the killing of NCP leader Baba Siddique and said the incident has spread fear not only in Maharashtra but in the entire country.

He further alleged that a "more or less same" situation has also been created in Delhi and the public will have to stand against those who want to bring gangster rule in the state.

मुम्बई में सरेआम NCP नेता की गोली मारकर हत्या की इस वारदात से ना केवल महाराष्ट्र बल्कि देशभर के लोग ख़ौफ़ज़दा हैं। दिल्ली में भी कमोबेश यही माहौल बना दिया है इन्होंने। ये लोग पूरे देश में गैंगस्टर राज लाना चाहते हैं। जनता को अब इनके ख़िलाफ़ खड़ा होना ही पड़ेगा। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 13, 2024

In a post on X, Kejriwal said, "People of not only Maharashtra but the entire country are scared of the incident of NCP leader being shot dead in public in Mumbai. They have created more or less the same atmosphere in Delhi as well. These people want to bring gangster rule in the entire country. The public will now have to stand against them."

Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister and leader in Ajit Pawar's faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), was shot near Nirmal Nagar in Bandra. He later succumbed to his bullet injuries at Lilavati Hospital late Saturday night.

The Mumbai Police has registered a case in connection to the killing of NCP leader Baba Siddiqui under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Arms Act and Maharashtra Police Act.

The case has been registered at Nirmal Nagar Police Station under Crime Registration No. 589/2024, Sections 103(1), 109, 125, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 3, 25, 5, and 27 of the Arms Act, and Section 37 and section 137 of the Maharashtra Police Act.

The police have also revealed the identities of two arrested accused and made some shocking revelations about their planning.

The two accused have been identified as Gurmail Singh, a native of Haryana and Dharamraj Kashyap from Uttar Pradesh. According to the police, the accused were in Mumbai for some time and were keeping a close eye on Siddiqui.

The police also mentioned that the accused had done recce of Baba Siddiqui's house and office premises and were in Mumbai for one and a half to two months and were keeping an eye on him.

"The search for the third accused is on and several teams of the Mumbai Crime Branch are investigating this case," the police mentioned.Siddique was known for his grand Iftar parties which hosted some of the superstars from Bollywood like Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt.

He was a three-time MLA from Bandra West and had joined Ajit Pawar's NCP earlier in February this year after resigning from the Congress. He was shot by unidentified assailants on Saturday evening.

