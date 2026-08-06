Arvind Kejriwal claims Meta restricted his Instagram account, says platform 'bowing down' to PM Modi

AAP chief says Meta gave no reason for the restriction and failed to respond to his emails; company has not issued a statement yet.

Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday claimed that Meta had restricted access to his Instagram account in India, alleging that the platform made the account unavailable without providing any explanation.

Posting on X, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief said enquiries with Meta's India office revealed that his Instagram account had been restricted within the country. He also shared a screenshot from the account's backend, which displayed the message, "Unavailable in some locations."

Kejriwal alleged that neither Meta nor its India office had informed him why the restriction was imposed or how it could be removed. "Verbal enquiries at your India office revealed that my account has been restricted in India and is unavailable in India," he wrote.

Hi @Meta @metaindia



Why have you restricted my account? Verbal enquiries at your India office revealed that my account has been restricted in India and is unavailable in India. Why? Noone in your office is giving any reasons. Noone is suggesting how restrictions can be removed.… pic.twitter.com/4JThAqFMon — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 6, 2026

He further claimed that repeated emails sent to the company had received only automated acknowledgements without any meaningful response. "All emails written have elicited no response other than routine acknowledgement," he said.

Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the former Delhi Chief Minister accused Meta of giving in to political pressure."Don't bow down to our Prime Minister so much. Else he will allow u to run only his own account in India," Kejriwal wrote on X.

At the time of publishing, Meta had not issued any public response to Kejriwal's allegations.

The development comes a day after Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg reportedly apologised during meetings with Indian authorities over the presence of child sexual abuse material (CSAM), deepfake content and other operational lapses across the company's platforms, including Facebook and Instagram.

The discussions also reportedly covered the brief restriction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first selfie video addressing Gen Z during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led student protests. The video was temporarily restricted on Meta-owned Facebook before being restored within a few hours.