FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
'Tick all the boxes from now on': Gautam Gambhir issues strong message as India eye crucial Sri Lanka series win

Gautam Gambhir issues strong message as India eye crucial Sri Lanka series win

Arvind Kejriwal claims Meta restricted his Instagram account, says platform 'bowing down' to PM Modi

Arvind Kejriwal claims Meta restricted his Instagram account, says platform 'bow

ZEE to exclusively telecast Serie A and other Italian football leagues in India

ZEE to exclusively telecast Serie A and other Italian football leagues in India

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen

SRK in Pathaan, Ranveer in Dhurandhar: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look

Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond

Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond

Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 powerpack performances of Divyenndu that made him superstars' biggest threat

Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 performances of Divyenndu that made him star

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

Arvind Kejriwal claims Meta restricted his Instagram account, says platform 'bowing down' to PM Modi

AAP chief says Meta gave no reason for the restriction and failed to respond to his emails; company has not issued a statement yet.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 06, 2026, 12:37 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Arvind Kejriwal claims Meta restricted his Instagram account, says platform 'bowing down' to PM Modi
Image credit: Instagram
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday claimed that Meta had restricted access to his Instagram account in India, alleging that the platform made the account unavailable without providing any explanation.

Posting on X, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief said enquiries with Meta's India office revealed that his Instagram account had been restricted within the country. He also shared a screenshot from the account's backend, which displayed the message, "Unavailable in some locations."

Kejriwal alleged that neither Meta nor its India office had informed him why the restriction was imposed or how it could be removed. "Verbal enquiries at your India office revealed that my account has been restricted in India and is unavailable in India," he wrote.

He further claimed that repeated emails sent to the company had received only automated acknowledgements without any meaningful response. "All emails written have elicited no response other than routine acknowledgement," he said.

Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the former Delhi Chief Minister accused Meta of giving in to political pressure."Don't bow down to our Prime Minister so much. Else he will allow u to run only his own account in India," Kejriwal wrote on X.

At the time of publishing, Meta had not issued any public response to Kejriwal's allegations.

The development comes a day after Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg reportedly apologised during meetings with Indian authorities over the presence of child sexual abuse material (CSAM), deepfake content and other operational lapses across the company's platforms, including Facebook and Instagram.

The discussions also reportedly covered the brief restriction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first selfie video addressing Gen Z during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led student protests. The video was temporarily restricted on Meta-owned Facebook before being restored within a few hours.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Tick all the boxes from now on': Gautam Gambhir issues strong message as India eye crucial Sri Lanka series win
Gautam Gambhir issues strong message as India eye crucial Sri Lanka series win
Arvind Kejriwal claims Meta restricted his Instagram account, says platform 'bowing down' to PM Modi
Arvind Kejriwal claims Meta restricted his Instagram account, says platform 'bow
ZEE to exclusively telecast Serie A and other Italian football leagues in India
ZEE to exclusively telecast Serie A and other Italian football leagues in India
Tarun Tejpal convicted: What is the 2013 rape case, why Bombay HC overturned his acquittal?
Tarun Tejpal convicted: What is 2013 rape case, why Bombay HC sets aside acquitt
Jodhpur fire: 12 fire tenders rushed after massive blaze breaks out at car service centre | VIDEO
Jodhpur fire: 12 fire tenders rushed after massive blaze breaks out
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen
SRK in Pathaan, Ranveer in Dhurandhar: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look
Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond
Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond
Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 powerpack performances of Divyenndu that made him superstars' biggest threat
Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 performances of Divyenndu that made him star
From Raakh's Sonali Bendre to System's Jyothika, Sonakshi Sinha: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism for good on OTT
From Sonali Bendre to Jyothika: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism
Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
Ranveer, Shahid: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement