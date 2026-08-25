Arvind Kejriwal challenges BJP to inspect 1,000 schools each in Punjab, Gujarat: 'I'll give list'

Arvind Kejriwal challenged the BJP to jointly inspect 1,000 government schools each in Punjab and Gujarat, with the media present, amid criticism of Punjab's education system.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday challenged the BJP to jointly inspect 1,000 government schools each in Punjab and Gujarat, amid a political row over the condition of Punjab's education system.

In a post on X, Kejriwal proposed that both parties prepare a list of schools and visit them together along with the media to compare the quality of education and infrastructure in the two states.

"I'll give a list of 1,000 schools of Punjab. You give a list of 1,000 schools of Gujarat. Let's inspect these schools together. Let's find out which is better. We will take media with us. BJP is also invited," he said.

Kejriwal highlights Punjab school upgrades

Kejriwal said the AAP government had significantly upgraded government schools across Punjab since coming to power.

He claimed that 19,200 of the state's 19,700 government schools had been improved, while work on the remaining 500 schools was underway.

"Within 4.5 years, we have significantly improved the condition of Punjab schools. We have improved 19,200 schools out of 19,700. The other 500 are also a work in progress. They will also be improved within 2 years," he said.

Kejriwal also cited NITI Aayog rankings, claiming that Punjab's position in government school education had improved from 28th to first during the AAP government's tenure.

Kejriwal accuses BJP of using old videos

The AAP leader accused the BJP of attempting to portray Punjab's schools negatively by circulating outdated footage.

"BJP is circulating a video from 2018 when schools were not in good condition. Congress was in power back then. BJP should know that they were in power till 2017. They were responsible for that condition," he said.

He also alleged that AI-generated content was being used to misrepresent the condition of schools in Punjab.

Kejriwal said the government was open to criticism over genuine shortcomings and would work to address them.

"Our intent is pure. We want to improve. You highlight our real problems, and we will improve," he said.

'Don't defame Punjab's teachers and students'

Kejriwal also credited teachers, principals and students for improvements in the state's government schools and urged the BJP not to target them through political criticism.

"Punjab's people, teachers, principals, and children have improved these schools. Please don't try to defame these people. Don't try to defame our schools using old videos and AI-generated content," he said.

He further pointed out that the BJP has governed Gujarat for nearly three decades, while the AAP government has been in power in Punjab for around four-and-a-half years. Kejriwal concluded by reiterating his challenge for a joint inspection, saying, "The whole country will see this inspection."