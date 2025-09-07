Arvind Kejriwal calls on PM Modi to impose 75 per cent tariff on US goods: 'Trump a coward, timid person'

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Supremo and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to "show courage" by imposing a 75 per cent tariff on US imports in retaliation for the 50 per cent tariff imposed by President Donald Trump on Indian goods.

"We demand from the prime minister to show courage, the whole country is standing behind you. America has imposed 50 per cent tariff on exports from India. You impose 75 per cent tariff on imports coming from America, the country is ready to bear it. Just impose it. Then see if Trump bows down or not," Kejriwal said at a press conference on Sunday, i.e., September 7.

The AAP chief also criticised the Modi government's decision to exempt an 11 per cent duty on US cotton imports until December 31, 2025, stating such a move could harm local farmers while enriching US agriculturists. "When cotton from the US will arrive (in India), farmers here will get less than Rs 900 in the market. This is what is happening with the farmers – their (US) farmers are being made rich and the farmers of Gujarat are being made poor," he claimed.

Accusing the central government of having "fallen on its knees" before President Trump, he questioned why PM Modi "bowed down" instead of responding strongly to the tariffs. "The whole country is standing behind Modiji. He (Trump) imposed 50 per cent tariff, Modiji should have imposed 100 per cent tariff on cotton. Trump would have had to bow down. Trump is a coward, a timid person," Kejriwal said.

US-India trade tensions

With the announcement of a steep 50 percent tariff against Indian imports, the ties between New Delhi and Washington went strained. President Trump announced a 50 percent tariff on India, as he accused the country of "fueling the Ukraine war" by purchasing crude oil from Russia. In response, India called the move "unfair, unreasonable, and unjustified", asserting the nation's energy decisions are solely based on national interests.

