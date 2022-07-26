Search icon
‘British used to do the same; giving relief in Delhi’: Arvind Kejriwal attacks Centre over GST on wheat, rice

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal slammed the central government over the increase in GST on several food items such as wheat and rice.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 26, 2022, 06:28 AM IST

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File photo)

Aam Aadmi Party national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has slammed the Centre and BJP repeated for the hike in the rates of Goods and Services Tax (GST) on several daily commodities, this time, comparing the government to the British rule.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Monday appealed to the central government to withdraw the increased goods and services tax (GST), stating that people want relief from high inflation. The Centre had recently increased the GST on several packaged food items such as wheat, lassi, rice, and others.

The Delhi Chief Minister said that the Central government has imposed GST on curd, lassi, wheat, rice, and other food items, adding that "the British used to do the same.” Kejriwal made these remarks while addressing a press conference virtually to the people of Himachal Pradesh.

During the press conference, the Delhi CM said, “Nowadays, people are upset with inflation. They (Central Government) have imposed GST on curd, lassi, wheat, rice, and other food items. The British used to do the same. In Delhi, we tried to give some relief to people from inflation.”

Arvind Kejriwal further added, “We provided medical treatment, water, and electricity for free in Delhi. We are able to do all this as we have ended corruption. We have not increased any tax. I appeal to the Central Government to withdraw the increased GST. Make AAP government here in Himachal Pradesh and we, in return, will give you relief from inflation.”

On potentially forming a government in the state, the AAP chief said, “AAP is spreading all over the country and hence many problems will come. But you don't have to worry. We want you to make an honest government in Himachal Pradesh. We should take our state and country forward.”

AAP leaders currently remained embroiled in a controversy after Delhi LG VK Saxena alleged that state cabinet minister Manish Sisodia has been involved in the exploitation of Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

(With ANI inputs)

