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Arvind Kejriwal launches fresh attacks on BJP after AAP’s Sanjeev Arora arrest: ‘ED won’t touch Suvendu Adhikari’

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday took a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi had once accused newly appointed West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari of corruption.

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Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : May 10, 2026, 08:09 AM IST | Edited by : Vanshika Tyagi

Arvind Kejriwal launches fresh attacks on BJP after AAP’s Sanjeev Arora arrest: ‘ED won’t touch Suvendu Adhikari’
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The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday took a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi had once accused newly appointed West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari of corruption.

In the backdrop of the arrest of Punjab Minister Sanjeev Arora by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Arvind Kejriwal alleged no action against leaders once accused of corruption by the BJP, while ED nas raided several AAP leaders.

In a post on X, Kerjriwal wrote, "The Prime Minister himself had accused Suvendu Adhikari of corruption, and today he administered the oath of office for the CM position to the very same Suvendu Adhikari. The ED will not go after Suvendu Adhikari. The ED will take action against Sanjeev Arora, Arvind Kejriwal, and Manish Sisodia."

Suvendu Adhikari, who took oath as the first BJP CM of West Bengal, joined the party in 2020. He switched from Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the run-up to the 2021 West Bengal Assembly Elections. Suvendu was administered the oath on Saturday, after the BJP recorded a thumping victory in the 2026 polls with 207 seats, while the TMC was restricted to 80 seats, ending its 15-year rule.

Arrest of AAP's Sanjeev Arora

Meanwhile, the Gurugram sessions court has granted a seven-day remand of Punjab Minister Sanjeev Arora after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) presented him before the court on Saturday.

The ED had sought a 10-day remand in the court, following his arrest in connection with an ongoing Rs 100 crore money laundering investigation linked to alleged fraudulent Goods and Services Tax (GST) transactions.

The probe agency had arrested Punjab minister Arora after a daylong search operation carried out across multiple locations associated with him and his business entities. The raids were conducted under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002

(ANI inputs)

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