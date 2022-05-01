'No point in voting for Congress, vote for AAP, break BJP's arrogance': Arvind Kejriwal at Gujarat rally

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) founder Chhotubhai Vasava. (ANI)

Bharuch: The Bharatiya Janata Party is scared of the Aam Aadmi Party, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday at his first Gujarat rally ahead of the Assembly elections, due this year. The AAP chief was addressing a tribal gathering in Bharuch district's Valia where he announced his party's alliance with Chhotubhai Vasava's Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP). The leader appealed to the masses to end BJP's arrogance and vote for AAP, and exhorted them to kick his party out of Gujarat if it doesn't bring about development.

"Give them five more years and they will do nothing...Gujarat will not improve. Give us one chance, and if we do not improve the conditions of all schools, kick us out," he said.

Kejriwal promised free electricity, corruption-free governance, doorstep delivery of public services and employment.

"Break their (BJP's) arrogance once and vote for the AAP," he was quoted by PTI as saying.

"They are scared of AAP...They say if we (AAP) get time till December, then they (BJP) will lose Gujarat. They want the election to be held now," he added.

Kejriwal, whose party dislodged the Congress government in Punjab last month, invited leaders of the Gujarat Congress to join AAP. He said nothing is left in Congress and there is no point in voting for it.

He said the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress stand with the rich people of the state, whereas his party stands with Vasava, BTP and the poor people of the state.

"The BJP and Congress stand with the rich...They are making the rich richer. I am here to tell you Chhotubhai and Maheshbhai that Kejriwal and AAP, we stand with you, we stand with the poor...Give us a chance, we will remove your poverty, educate your children, make hospitals for you and give you a job," he claimed.

He also invoked Gujarati pride as he said the BJP's state chief CR Paatil resides in Maharashtra.

In 2017, BTP entered an alliance with Congress and won two seats.

With inputs from PTI