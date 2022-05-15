Arvind Kejriwal announces alliance with Kerala's Twenty20 party, promises free electricity

Arvind Kejriwal in Kerala: The leader said in Delhi, his government provided 24*7 electricity.

New Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party chief, on Sunday announced an alliance with Kerala's Twenty20 Party in Kochi. Addressing a gathering, he said the name of the alliance will be 'People's Welfare Alliance'.

"Now, there will be four political alliances in Kerala--LDF, UDF, NDA and the name of our alliance will be People's Welfare Alliance," he said.

The Delhi Chief Minister said he would implement the Delhi model of development in Kerala. He promised free electricity if AAP forms a government in the southern state.

"Inverter, generator shops have been shut in Delhi because of 24*7 power supply, which is free of cost...Do the people of Kerala not want free electricity too?," he said.

Kejriwal addressed the gathering in the presence of Twenty20 Party head Sabu Jacob.

The announcement comes close on heels of the Thrikkakkara assembly byelection. The two parties can announce a joint candidate.

Kejriwal credited God for his success.

"Kerala is God's own place. Such a beautiful place, such beautiful people! 10 years ago, nobody knew Arvind Kejriwal. Today, we have governments in Delhi and Punjab. This was all because of God. Now, who wants the AAP to form a government in Kerala?" he was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.

Glossing over his achievements, he said in Delhi, the minimum wage is over Rs 15,000. He said the people of Delhi get other amenities as well.

Kejriwal, whose party has formed three successive governments in Delhi in the party's nine years, has been trying to enhance AAP's footprints across the nation.

Earlier this year, AAP contested elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Goa. It won the Punjab Assembly election by a massive margin, becoming the only regional party in the country to have formed governments in two states. Bhagwant Mann, AAP's MP from Punjab, became the chief minister.

AAP is currently gearing up for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections. Earlier this month, he addressed a rally in the state and said there was no point of voting for the Congress. He also entered into an alliance with Bharatiya Tribal Party.

With input from ANI