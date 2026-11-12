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Arvind Kejriwal after Tiger Shroff? Bishnoi gang threatens him, demands ransom of Rs 7 crore, what will Rekha Gupta govt do?

Tilak Nagar MLA Jarnail Singh reported the threat, telling Delhi Police that he got a phone call and a WhatsApp message from a person claiming to be a member of the gang with links abroad.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Nov 12, 2026, 01:30 PM IST

Arvind Kejriwal after Tiger Shroff? Bishnoi gang threatens him, demands ransom of Rs 7 crore, what will Rekha Gupta govt do?
Image source: ANI
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Police are probing a death threat made against former Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal, allegedly in the name of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, with the caller demanding Rs 7 crore.

Tilak Nagar MLA Jarnail Singh reported the threat, telling Delhi Police that he got a phone call and a WhatsApp message from a person claiming to be a member of the gang with links abroad.

In a complaint lodged with police in Mohali, Punjab, on November 6, Singh said the caller demanded Rs 7 crore and threatened to kill Kejriwal and his daughter, Harshita Kejriwal, if the money was not paid.

Police files case

A case has been filed by police in Mohali under both the BNS and the IT Act, and it has been assigned to a cyber crime unit officer identified as Sunil Kumar.

According to investigators, they are examining call records, internet protocol logs and location data linked to the mobile number used to issue the threat. Singh has also sought adequate security for Kejriwal and his family. His party is in power in Punjab, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, and the assembly election is also due in just a few months from now.

With the alleged threat to the former chief minister of Delhi, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang would likely emerge again as one of India's most closely watched organised crime networks, with its name repeatedly coming up in cases involving extortion, shootings and targeted killings.

According to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Bishnoi ran the syndicate from inside jail along with another gangster, Goldy Brar, and other foreign-based criminals, using local shooters and safe houses spread across several states.

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