Arundhati Roy idolises criminals like Ranga-Billa, such so-called intellectuals should be condemned: Uma Bharti

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Uma Bharti criticised activist and author Arundhati Roy over her comments to provide fake names like 'Ranga-Billa' or 'Kungfu-Kutta' when the government asks for data for the National Population Register (NPR).

In a series of Tweets, Bharti slammed Arundhati Roy for using names of "Ranga" and "Billa"- who were criminals hanged for the rape-murder of a young girl and her brother in the 70s.

She further went on to say that her comments were "anti-women" and "anti-humanity".

"I am ashamed to take the name of such a woman who idolises people like Ranga-Billa. Her views are not only anti-women, anti-humanity, but also shows a very disgusting mentality," Uma Bharti tweeted.

"Such so-called intellectuals deserve only hate and condemnation. Such thinking and such people should be boycotted," she added.

The BJP leader further said that names like Subhash Chandra Bose, Chandrashekhar Azad, and Chandra Shekhar Azad did not come up in her mind, however, Ranga-Billa's name came up.

On Tuesday, addressing a protest gathering against the NRC and the CAA, Arundhati Roy said that the "NPR exercise will be the database for NRC".

"They will visit your homes, take your name, phone number and ask for documents like Aadhaar and driving licences. The NPR will become database of NRC," PTI quoted her as saying.

"When officials visit your home for NPR and ask you your name, give them names like Ranga-Billa, Kungfu-Katta," she said.

"We need to fight against it and have a plan. When they visit your home for NPR, and ask for your name give them some different name... .For address say 7 RCR. A lot of subversion will be needed, we are not born to face lathis and bullets," she further added.

She also accused the Prime Minister Narendra Modi of lying at his Ramlila Maidan speech. In his speech, Modi said that there were no detention centres being built in India, adding that "there has been no discussion on NRC anywhere".

However, Home Minister Amit Shah had said in the Parliament during a discussion on Citizenship Amendment Bill that NRC process will be undertaken in the entire country.

Shah has repeated the commitment to hold a nationwide NRC several times.

Government sources had also said that the Centre had in 2009, 2012, 2014 and 2018 asked all the states to establish detention centres.

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) sources on Wednesday as of November 28 2019, said there are six detention centres in Assam - Goalpara, Kokrajhar, Silchar, Dibrugarh, Jorhat, and Tezpur.

The protest was organised by Joint Committee For Action Against CAA/NRC, which was also adressed by other civil society members.