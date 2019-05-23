Lok Sabha Election Result 2019: Counting still on in Arunachal West, BJP's Kiren Rijiju leads with comfortable margin

Who is winning Arunachal West?

Arunachal West went to polls on April 11.

Arunachal West Lok Sabha Election Result 2019:

KIREN RIJIJU (BJP) - 215975 (63.46%), NABAM TUKI (Congress) - 49716 (14.61%)

12:30 Bharatiya Janata Party's Kiren Rijiju is leading with a comfortable margin of over 48,000 votes, leaving the Indian National Congress' Nabam Tuki behind.

Arunachal West Lok Sabha constituency profile:

Arunachal West is one of the two Lok Sabha seats from the state. Union Minister and one of the most popular face in the Modi government, Kiren Rijiju is seeking re-election from this seat. However, he is up against a formidable alliance in former Arunachal CM Nabam Tuki. Arunachal West went to polls on April 11.

Jarjum Ete of JD(S), Khoda Apik of the National Peoples' Party (NPP) are also candidates expected to get traction among voter. There are three more candidates in the running.

Rijiju won the seat in 2014 with a comfortable margin of 41 thousand votes. This time though there are few hurdles in front of Rijiju. Tuki is a seasoned campaigner and has gone big over opposing proposed Constitutional Amendment Bill. Rijiju's claims that CAB will not be implemented in North-East India doesn't cut much ice.

JD(S) though not much of a state player, has thrown a googly nominating a woman candidate Jarjum Ete, which is unprecedented in the state politics. The influential Church too has weighed in, with their ''blessings'.

Arunachal West LS seat consists of 33 assembly segments spread across eight districts. Since 99, Congress and BJP has won the state alternatively. In the 80s and 90s, Prem Khandu Thungan of Congress won the seat four times in a row.

Around 4.5 lakh voters will decide whether we will find charming MP Kiren Rijiju back in the Parliament.