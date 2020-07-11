Arunachal Pradesh: Six NSCN (IM) cadets killed in encounter in Khonsa

At least six National Socialist Council of Nagaland NSCN (IM) members, a Maoist separatist group, were killed in an encounter by the security forces in the Khonsa area of Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday morning. An Assam Rifles soldier was also reported to have been injured in the crossfire.

The gunbattle began at around 4.30 am.

The jawan is stable and is being treated at a military hospital.

These terrorists were eliminated in a joint operation conducted by the Assam Rifles and Arunachal Pradesh Police, Arunachal Pradesh DGP stated.

Ammunitions were also recovered from the spot. four AK-47 and 2 Chinese MQ, about 5 kilos of explosive, 1 kilo of pipe IED were retrieved.

“A joint team of 6 Assam Rifle and Arunachal Pradesh Police conducted an early morning action today in Longding district of Arunachal Pradesh near Nginu village. In the operation, 6 NSCN- IM armed cadre have been killed. One Assam Rifle personnel also received injuries. Six long-range weapons (four AK-47 and 2 Chinese MQ) have been recovered so far,” DGP R P Upadhyaya said.