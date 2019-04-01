Headlines

Arunachal Pradesh: Probe against BJP nominee for assaulting magistrate

The DEO of Kurung Kumey district in Arunachal Pradesh has ordered an inquiry against a BJP candidate and his supporters for allegedly assaulting a magistrate on duty

The District Electoral Officer (DEO) of Kurung Kumey district in Arunachal Pradesh has ordered an inquiry against a BJP candidate and his supporters for allegedly assaulting a magistrate on duty.

Santosh Kumar Rai, in a notification issued on Saturday, ordered a magisterial inquiry into the "physical assault" of Jill Gyamar, who was on election duty near Leel village under Sangram circle of the district.

The order has been issued against BJP candidate Lokam Tassar, his personal security officer and other supporters, who had allegedly attacked the magistrate on March 24 in presence of the circle officer and the district magistrate, officials said.

The probe shall be conducted by Sangram SDO Otem Jamoh and submitted to the DEO by April 2, the order said.

