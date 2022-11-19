Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Arunachal Pradesh: PM Modi to inaugurate Donyi Polo Airport in Itanagar today

Terminal at Hollongi is constructed approximately at cost of Rs 955 cr with area of 4100 sq m, has peak handling capacity of 200 passengers per hour.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Nov 19, 2022, 06:24 AM IST

Arunachal Pradesh: PM Modi to inaugurate Donyi Polo Airport in Itanagar today
Arunachal Pradesh: PM Modi to inaugurate Donyi Polo Airport in Itanagar today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first greenfield airport in Arunachal Pradesh 'Donyi Polo Airport' at Hollangi in Itanagar on Saturday, said officials. In 2019, PM laid the foundation stone for the construction of Greenfield Airport at Hollongi and inaugurated retrofitted Tezu airport.

The terminal at Hollongi is constructed approximately at a cost of Rs. 955 crore with an area of 4100 sq m and has a peak handling capacity of 200 passengers per hour. The airport, which is the first greenfield airport in Arunachal Pradesh, has been developed in an area of over 690 acres, at a cost of more than Rs 640 crore. With a 2,300 m runway, the airport is suitable for all weather day operations.

"The airport terminal is a modern building, which promotes energy efficiency, renewable energy and the recycling of resources. Donyi Polo Airport will be the third operational airport for Arunachal Pradesh, taking the total airport count in the North-East region to 16. From 1947 to 2014, only nine airports were built in the North-East. In a short span of eight years since then, the Modi government has built seven airports in the North-East," read an official statement.

Airports in five northeastern states, namely, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland have seen flights take off for the first time in 75 years. "Aircraft movement in the North-East has also witnessed an increase of 113 per cent since 2014, from 852 per week in 2014 to 1817 per week in 2022," added the statement.The name of the airport reflects the traditions and rich cultural heritage of Arunachal Pradesh and its age-old indigenous reverence to the Sun ('Donyi') and the Moon (`Polo`). 

READ | Shraddha Walkar murder case: Victim's WhatsApp chats reveal history of abuse by Aaftab Poonawala

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In Pic - Best smartwatches under Rs 15,000 to gift this Diwali
Viral Photos of the Day: Saif Ali Khan promotes Vikram Vedha, Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad give couple goals
Viral Photos of the day: Pavitra Punia-Eijaz Khan, Sussane Khan-Arslan Goni give couple goals
In Pics: Iranian women protest against 'moral policing' by chopping off hair, burning hijab
Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik, Sajid Khan, Sumbul Touqeer, top 5 contestants after show's second week
Speed Reads
More
First-image
J-K: Three Army jawans die due to avalanche in Kupwara's Machil sector
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.