Arunachal Pradesh: Indian Army’s Cheetah helicopter crashes in Tawang; one pilot killed, other injured

Indian Army pilot dies in a Cheetah helicopter crash (Photo - ANI)

In a tragic incident, a Cheetah helicopter of the Indian Army crashed in the Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh near the boundary with China on Wednesday morning, killing one of the two pilots onboard, a defence spokesperson said.

The incident happened around 10 am during a routine sortie in a forward area, defence spokesperson Col AS Walia said. The two pilots on board were rushed to the nearest military hospital, he said.

The Defence spokesperson further said, “With regret to inform that one of the pilots, who was critically injured, succumbed to the injuries during treatment.”

One of the pilots who were critically wounded succumbed to the injuries during treatment, he added. The other pilot is undergoing treatment, Col Walia said.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known, he said. Lt. Col. Mahendra Rawat said, “The second pilot is under medical treatment. The cause of the crash at this stage is not known. Details are being ascertained.”

The pilot who passed away due to the crash was named Lt. Col. Saurabh Yadav. His co-pilot is currently receiving treatment in a nearby Military Hospital. This is the second Cheetah helicopter crash which has been reported this year.

Earlier this year in March, a Cheetah helicopter of the Indian Army crashed near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. While the pilot of the chopper had died, his co-pilot had sustained injuries.

More details regarding the chopper crash are currently awaited.

(With PTI, IANS inputs)

