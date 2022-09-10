Arunachal Pradesh: Army base named after India's first CDS late General Bipin Rawat

Photo: ANI

Kibithu Military Garrison in Arunachal Pradesh was named after the late General Bipin Rawat, who served as India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS). General Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, and 12 other service members were killed in a helicopter accident in December of last year.

Also, READ: TMC leader Mahua Moitra's 'serious advice' to BJP over expensive t-shirt jibe at Rahul Gandhi

State Governor Brig BD Mishra (Ret.), Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, and other top military and civilian leaders, as well as the late CDS's daughters, attended the occasion to rename the military station.

The Governor officially opened the newly renamed General Bipin Rawat military post and a great gate constructed in the regional style of architecture.

“A majestic life-size mural of the General was also unveiled followed by an address by the Governor,” Army officials said.

From 1999 to 2000, General Rawat served as Colonel in charge of the 5/11 Gorkha Rifles at Kibithu, a small village on the Lohit Valley's shores. Under his leadership, the village's security was much improved.

The state's top official also named the 22-kilometer section of highway that connects Walong and Kibithu GENERAL BIPIN RAWAT MARG.

(With inputs from ANI)