Arunachal accident: 21 Assam labourers feared dead after truck falls into gorge

INDIA
The daily-wage labourers reportedly hailed from Assam's Tinsukia district. The accident occurred on Monday night (December 8) on the Hayuliang-Chaglagam road near the Indo-China border. Here are more details on this.
At least 21 labourers from Assam are feared dead after a truck carrying them fell into a deep gorge, reports said. The daily-wage labourers reportedly hailed from Assam's Tinsukia district. The accident occurred on Monday night (December 8) on the Hayuliang-Chaglagam road near the Indo-China border. However, the incident was reported to the authorities only on Wednesday evening due to the area's remote location, lack of network connectivity, and poor road conditions.
According to the police, search and rescue operations began on Thursday morning. A purported video showed a badly-injured lone survivor sitting on the edge of a road. Reportedly, a total of 22 people were traveling in the dumper truck, which was ferrying labourers to a construction site in Arunachal Pradesh. The Indian Army said in a statement that 18 bodies had been recovered.
Authorities said that 19 of the victims have been identified, all of them from Gelapukhuri Tea Estate in Tinsukia, Assam. The identified labourers are as follows: Budheswar Deep, Rahul Kumar, Samir Deep, Joon Kumar, Pankaj Manki, Ajay Manki, Bijay Kumar, Abhay Bhumij, Rohit Manki, Birendra Kumar, Agar Tanti, Dhiren Chetia, Rajani Naag, Deep Gowala, Ramchabak Sonar, Sonatan Naag, Sanjay Kumar, Karan Kumar, and Jonas Munda.