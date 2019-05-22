Arunachal MLA, 10 others killed by terrorists

The incident occurred around 11:30 am in Bogapani in Tirap district.

Arunachal Pradesh legislator Tirong Aboh was killed in an ambush by terrorists in Arunachal’s Tirap district on Tuesday.

Besides the National People’s Party leader, 10 others, including Aboh’s son who was driving the car, his brother, two personal security guards (PSO) and six other NPP workers who were in his convoy, were also gunned down.

“The incident occurred around 11:30 am in Bogapani in Tirap district. Suddenly militants attacked the convoy and 11 persons were killed including the MLA,” said a senior official of Arunachal Pradesh police.

Tirong was also contesting the assembly elections from the same seat – Khonsa-West.

Soon after the ambush, Indian Army and Assam Rifles cordoned off the area and began combing operations. “Army and Assam Rifles are engaged in a combing operation to nab the militants. CFPR troops have been deployed,” the official added.

