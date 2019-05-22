Arunachal MLA, 10 others killed by terrorists

Headlines

Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani’s Rs 1.5 lakh crore firm to take on Hero, Britannia; here’s how

'PM face for INDIA bloc will be decided...': Congress Leader PL Punia makes big statement ahead of LS polls

Salman Khan flaunts his new bald look in viral video, netizens say 'bhai is promoting Jawan' - Watch

World’s richest transgender woman is heir to Rs 99,000 crore 5-star hotel chain; whopping net worth is…

Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in these states, check latest forecast here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

AP Dhillon reveals he has received multiple offers to do music for Bollywood films: 'I will do it when...'

Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani’s Rs 1.5 lakh crore firm to take on Hero, Britannia; here’s how

'PM face for INDIA bloc will be decided...': Congress Leader PL Punia makes big statement ahead of LS polls

Benefits of weightlifting for women

AI imagines Harry Potter stars as Pirates of the Caribbean

10 foods to prevent and combat brain fog

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Step inside Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s luxurious 17-storey Mumbai home worth Rs 5000 crore with swimming pool, gym

Ishita Dutta's steamy photos flaunting baby bump in maternity shoot impresses netizens: 'Looking hot mom'

Female doctors who cracked UPSC CSE to become IAS officers

Russia’s Luna-25 moon fails, crashes into lunar surface; all eyes on Chandrayaan-3 now

Chandrayaan-3 inches closer to Moon after the second and final de-boosting operation

“China’s army has entered here…” Rahul Gandhi from banks of Pangong Tso in Ladakh

AP Dhillon reveals he has received multiple offers to do music for Bollywood films: 'I will do it when...'

Salman Khan flaunts his new bald look in viral video, netizens say 'bhai is promoting Jawan' - Watch

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

HomeIndia

India

Arunachal MLA, 10 others killed by terrorists

The incident occurred around 11:30 am in Bogapani in Tirap district.

article-main
Latest News

Pooja Mehta

Updated: May 22, 2019, 05:35 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Arunachal Pradesh legislator Tirong Aboh was killed in an ambush by terrorists in Arunachal’s Tirap district on Tuesday.

Besides the National People’s Party leader, 10 others, including Aboh’s son who was driving the car, his brother, two personal security guards (PSO) and six other NPP workers who were in his convoy, were also gunned down.

“The incident occurred around 11:30 am in Bogapani in Tirap district. Suddenly militants attacked the convoy and 11 persons were killed including the MLA,” said a senior official of Arunachal Pradesh police.

Tirong was also contesting the assembly elections from the same seat – Khonsa-West.

Soon after the ambush, Indian Army and Assam Rifles cordoned off the area and began combing operations. “Army and Assam Rifles are engaged in a combing operation to nab the militants. CFPR troops have been deployed,” the official added.

NAGA Extremists Suspected

  • Apart from Tirong Aboh’s son, deceased include other family members of the NPP lawmaker from Khonsa West in the hill state 
  • He’d got threats from National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Issak and Muivah (NSCN-IM) for fighting state polls recently 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana: Know how much you should save to get Rs 67 lakh

OMG 2 box office collection day 8: Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi film set to cross Rs 100 crore in India

Meet man who owns Rs 3000 crore aricraft, 300 Ferraris, 500 Rolls Royces, not richer than Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani

'He feels the panic on occasion': Pakistan legend criticizes Rohit Sharma’s captaincy with ‘MS Dhoni’ remark

Meet Simone Tata, Ratan Tata's stepmother who headed Rs 70000 crore firm, contributed to success of Lakmé

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Step inside Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s luxurious 17-storey Mumbai home worth Rs 5000 crore with swimming pool, gym

Ishita Dutta's steamy photos flaunting baby bump in maternity shoot impresses netizens: 'Looking hot mom'

Female doctors who cracked UPSC CSE to become IAS officers

Viral Photos of the Day: Nikki Tamboli poses for paps in denim outfit, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Inside Mukesh Ambani's uber-luxurious Rs 74 crore Manhattan house

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE