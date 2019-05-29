Arun Jaitley opts out of Modi 2.0 cabinet due to health issues

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in a formal letter to PM Modi has said that he should be excused from being part of the Modi government's new cabinet as he is currently facing several health issues. PM Modi will be taking oath tomorrow to formally start his second term as Prime Miniter. The cabinet of ministers will also take oath with him. In a way, Jaitley has confirmed what was widely speculated and reported that he would not be part of the new government owing to poor ill.

In the letter, Arun Jaitley has said:

I have today written a letter to the Hon’ble Prime Minister, a copy of which I am releasing: pic.twitter.com/8GyVNDcpU7 — Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) May 29, 2019

Jaitley wrote that he has faced serious health challenges in the last 18 months and doctors have enabled him to come out of most of them. However, Jaitley said that he would like to 'keep away from any responsibility' to concentrate on ;treatment and health'.

Jaitley revealed that he had already conveyed it to Modi when PM was going to Kedarnath. Now, he is formally communicating the matter to him to be allowed 'reasonable time for treatment and health'/

Jaitley said that he would be always available to informally help the government and party. Arun Jaitley has been the most busy minister in Modi government's five years donning the hat of Defence Minister, Finance Minister, I&B Minister among others at different point of time.