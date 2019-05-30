Arun Jaitley opts out, BJP in dilemma

Goyal, Sitharaman and Jayant Sinha are top contenders for the FM post

As was being speculated, finance minister Arun Jaitley citing health reasons has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to relieve from the rigours of ministerial position and allow him to recuperate. Within hours of receiving Jaitley's request letter, PM Modi went to meet the ailing colleague at his residence on Wednesday, fuelling speculations that the government needs him badly.

Jaitley had proved his mettle as a 'trouble shooter' minister in Modi government's first term by providing panacea for all problems. Earlier in the day, Jaitley wrote a letter to PM Modi seeking 'reasonable time' for himself.

"During the last eighteen months, I have had some serious health challenges….I would in future, for some time, like to keep away from any responsibility. This will enable me to concentrate on my health and, therefore, would not be part of any responsibility, for the present, in the new government," Jaitley wrote.

Jaitley's absence has put the Modi government in a tight spot as it is difficult to find a person of his calibre. Those who can fit the bill are railway and coal minister, Piyush Goyal, civil aviation minister, Jayant Sinha and defence minister, Nirmala Sitharaman.

Goyal is a strong contender for the finance portfolio. Besides being a CA and Law graduate, Goyal also served on the boards of several banks. He was also a member of the Standing Committee on Finance and Consultative Committee for ministry of defence and has been an active member of the managing committee of Indian merchants Chamber.

Jayant Sinha, son of former finance minister Yashwant Jayant in the Vajpayee government. He had the chance to hone his skills as MoS finance under Jaitley's wings. Sinha's prior business experience includes 12 years with Mckinsey's as a partner in Boston and Delhi offices. He also spent several years as a MD at Courage Capital, a global special situations hedge fund. Sinha holds an MBA with distinction from the Harvard Business School, an MS in Energy Management and Policy from the University of Pennsylvania and B Tech degree from IIT Delhi.

In Modi government's first term, Nirmala Sitharaman served as MoS for Finance and Corporate Affairs under the Finance ministry. Her adaptability, learning skills and loyalty towards Modi government got her the plum post of defence minister.

Track Record