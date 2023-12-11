Headlines

Vivek Agnihotri defends The Vaccine War's box office failure: 'A film is never remembered for...'

Apple iPhone 14 Plus available at Rs 31,749 in Flipkart Big Year End Sale after Rs 35,250 off, check details

Shah Rukh Khan finally reveals real meaning of Rajkumar Hirani's film title Dunki: 'Because everybody asks...'

Article 370 Verdict Live Updates: All eyes on Supreme Court

Akash Ambani led Jio partners with Aman Gupta’s Boat, to back upcoming…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Vivek Agnihotri defends The Vaccine War's box office failure: 'A film is never remembered for...'

Apple iPhone 14 Plus available at Rs 31,749 in Flipkart Big Year End Sale after Rs 35,250 off, check details

Shah Rukh Khan finally reveals real meaning of Rajkumar Hirani's film title Dunki: 'Because everybody asks...'

9 healthy substitutes for white rice

9 motivational quotes by Om Puri

9 healthy drinks to strengthen your bones

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Israel Hamas War: Indian-origin Israeli soldier Gil Daniels killed in gunfight with Hamas

Finally! Selena Gomez confirms dating Benny Blanco, shares adorable picture with beau

IPL 2024: MS Dhoni to Shikhar Dhawan, Indian cricketers we might see in action for the last time

Vivek Agnihotri defends The Vaccine War's box office failure: 'A film is never remembered for...'

Shah Rukh Khan finally reveals real meaning of Rajkumar Hirani's film title Dunki: 'Because everybody asks...'

Sam Bahadur box office: Vicky Kaushal film holds well against Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, crosses Rs 50 crore in India

HomeIndia

India

Article 370 Verdict Live Updates: All eyes on Supreme Court

Five-judge constitution bench comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai, and Surya Kant will pass the judgement today.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 11, 2023, 09:41 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Constitution bench of the Supreme Court will pronounce its verdict on a batch of petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union territories today.

Five-judge constitution bench comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai, and Surya Kant will pass the judgement today.

On September 5, the apex court reserved the judgement after hearing the arguments for 16 days. The central government had defended its decision to abrogate Article 370, saying there was no "constitutional fraud" in repealing the provision that accorded special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. Attorney General R Venkataramani and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appeared for Centre.

The Centre had told the bench that Jammu and Kashmir was not the only state whose accession to India was through instruments of accession, but many other princely states that too had joined India post-independence in 1947, with conditionalities and after their merger, their sovereignty was subsumed in the sovereignty of India.

(With inputs from ANI)

Article 370 Verdict Live Updates: 

Security heightened in Srinagar ahead of the Supreme Court's verdict on the batch of petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

National Conference (NC) Vice President Omar Abdullah said that he is hoping to get justice and they are eagerly awaiting the judgement in favour of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Triptii Dimri and Vicky Kaushal’s sizzling pics from Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam set go viral, fans call them ‘hot pair’

Meet man who is son-in-law of a superstar, runs Rs 7014 crore business, know his connection to Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena

IND vs SA: Suryakumar Yadav eyes Virat Kohli’s long-standing record in 1st T20I

Amid separation rumours with Abhishek Bachchan, did Amitabh Bachchan unfollow Aishwarya Rai Bachchan? Netizens react

Watch: Pakistan star's aggressive celebration after dismissing Rudra Patel in U19 Asia Cup match

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE