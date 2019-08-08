Article 370: Supreme Court refuses urgent hearing of pleas

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to grant an urgent hearing on petitions regarding abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, which ended special status of the state.

Petitioner ML Sharma requested for urgent listing before a bench of justices NV Ramana and Ajay Rastogi. SC said that as and when the matter is ready for being listed, it shall be listed.The petitioner Sharma cited urgency saying that Pakistan will approach UN against India's decision and Kashmir will be lost.Court said, "Will UN stay the constitutional amendment of India...Mr Sharma you reserve your energies for arguing the matter."

Another petition seeking withdrawal of curfew, blocking of phone lines, Internet, news channels and other restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir was also not granted an urgent hearing. A bench headed by Justice NV Ramana said that the matter would be placed before Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi for listing. The matter was mentioned before the apex court by activist Tehseen Poonawalla.

Poonawalla said, " I support the watering down of Article370 & full application of the Indian Constitution. I am not a supporter of #Article370 the way it was. What I am asking for - GoI has assured the exact same things via "sources" to the media . The GoI says Article 21 can never be suspended & we will ensure NO loss of life of #Kashmir fellow citizens. I just want the SAME assurance already given , in writing."

He said, "For me my #BharatMata is supreme hence I want the guarantees in the Constitution of India wrt to Article 21 to be applied in #Kashmir. I hope the GoI ensure availability of food & access to medical services as this is a Fundamental right/promise to us.I am absolutely for watering down of #Article370 & application of my #Indian Constitution. This means as per Article 21 the right to life, liberty & healthcare & food is fundamental. This must be given to our #KashmirMeriJaan citizens."

Quoting Keshavnanda Bharti judgment he said, " Article 21 can't be suspended. I am moving hon SC to request the GoI to ensure NO LIVES are lost. India is 1st, as is her constitution. We must ensure this".