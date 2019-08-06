Article 370 scrapped: They’ve kept their words, says Syama Prasad Mookerjee’s kin

Syama Prasad Mookerjee’s nephew former Justice Chittatosh Mookerjee has hailed the decision to scrap Article 370 ending the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Syama Prasad Mookerjee founder of Jana Sangh was a strident opponent of Article 370 and even gave his life protesting against this provision in the Constitution.

Hailing the decision, Chittatosh Mookerjee, an eminent jurist by his own rights said he is very happy as his uncle lived this dream and gave his life for that cause.

Nirmala Sitharaman too hailed the decision in Rajya Sabha and said that Syama Prasad’s dream of ‘Ek Rashtra, Ek Vidhan’ has finally been fulfilled.

VHP too hailed the decision and said Syama Prasad Mookerjee’s long-cherished dream has finally come to fruition.

The Centre on Monday repealed Article 370 which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir and a resolution in this regard was moved in the Rajya Sabha by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, amidst uproar by the opposition in the Upper House.

