Article 370: Parliament nod to end special status of Jammu and Kashmir, bifurcate state into UTs

The Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill, 2019 passed with 370 votes in its favour and 70 against it.

Lok Sabha adopted a resolution to revoke Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir and also passed a bill bifurcating the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories.

Replying to the debate on Article 370, Home Minister Amit Shah said that the history will decide if the decision to repealing special status ti Jammu and Kashmir is right or wrong.

The Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill, 2019 passed with 370 votes in its favour and 70 against it. Having already been passed in the Rajya Sabha, the bill now awaits Presidential assent before becoming an Act.

The Bill strips Jammu and Kashmir's status of a state and converts it into two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir with a legislature and Ladakh without legislature.

The bill was passed in Rajya Sabha on Monday after a division pressed by the opposition, with 125 votes in favour and 61 against, while an NCP member abstained.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah introduced Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill, 2019 in the Lower House of Parliament on Tuesday and also moved the resolution to revoke Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Before the resolution was taken up for voting, Shah replied to various issues and objections raised by different lawmakers during a discussion on the resolution and said it is up to history to decide the significance of the decision.

"Who took Kashmir to the United Nations, it was Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. History will decide if this decision (to revoke 370) is right or not, but whenever it will be discussed, Narendra Modi will be remembered by the people," Shah said in Lok Sabha.

He also asserted that curfew in Jammu and Kashmir is not due to law and order deterioration but to prevent matters from intensifying.

"The curfew wasn't put in place because the law and order situation has deteriorated. It is precautionary, it has been put in place so the situation doesn't deteriorate."

He also replied to the issue raised by Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi and said "Owaisi stated that we are going to commit a historical mistake. We are not going to commit a historical mistake, we're going to correct one. After 5 years, seeing development in Jammu and Kashmir under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, people of the Valley will understand drawbacks of Article 370."

PM Modi congratulates people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh

Reacting to the historic move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Together we are, together we shall rise and together we will fulfil the dreams of 130 crore Indians! A momentous occasion in our Parliamentary democracy, where landmark bills pertaining to Jammu and Kashmir have been passed with overwhelming support!"

"I salute my sisters and brothers of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh for their courage and resilience. For years, vested interest groups who believed in emotional blackmail never cared for people’s empowerment. J&K is now free from their shackles. New dawn, better tomorrow awaits," he tweeted.

The Bills pertaining to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh will ensure integration and empowerment, he said.

"These steps will bring the youth into the mainstream and give them innumerable opportunities to showcase their skills and talents. Local infrastructure will significantly improve," the Prime Minister said.

He congratulated people of Ladakh saying it is a matter of great joy that their long-standing demand of being declared a Union Territory has been fulfilled.

This decision will give impetus to the overall prosperity of the region and ensure better developmental facilities, he said.

"The passage of key Bills pertaining to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh are a fitting tribute to the great Sardar Patel, who worked for India’s unity, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, whose views are well known and Dr SP Mookerjee who devoted his life for India’s unity and integrity," Modi said.

"In Parliament, political parties rose to the occasion, overcame ideological differences and took part in a rich debate that increased the pride of our Parliamentary democracy. For that, I congratulate all MPs, various political parties and their leaders," he added.

"People of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh would be proud that MPs overcame differences and discussed the future of these regions as well as ensuring peace, progress and prosperity there. The widespread support can be clearly seen in the final numbers, 125:61 in RS and 370:70 in LS," his tweet read.

Modi said Venkaiah Naidu, the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, and Om Birla, the Lok Sabha Speaker, conducted proceedings of both Houses in an excellent manner for which they deserve praise from the entire nation.

