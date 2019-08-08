Article 370 has given only terrorism, family rule to J&K: PM Modi in address to nation

Headlines

Wordle 775 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 3

DNA TV Show: Honey from big brand safe to consume? Lab test reveals shocking results

Meet the engineer-turned-banker who heads Rs 1,00,000 crore company

Vivek Agnihotri talks about 'lonely deaths of Bollywood' after Nitin Desai death: 'In the end, everything is...'

Canada PM Justin Trudeau, wife Sophie separate after 18 years of marriage

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA: Heavy depression on success and fame!

Wordle 775 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 3

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

AI imagines DC superheroes in Barbie's signature pink

10 home remedies to relieve constipation

10 low-calorie, high-protein foods for weight loss

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Aryaman Deol attend Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's sangeet ceremony

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

In pics: Nushrratt Bharuccha make heads turn in her mini-ensemble worth Rs 1.98 lakh

DNA: Heavy depression on success and fame!

Nuh Violence: Unrest grips Nuh, Gurugram, WFH mandates for employees. Top 10 points

Hardik credits Kohli for his blistering 70*, favors resting Rohit and Virat in 3rd ODI | IND vs WI

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

Vivek Agnihotri talks about 'lonely deaths of Bollywood' after Nitin Desai death: 'In the end, everything is...'

Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Anand Mahindra's 'this hero is 57' comment on Jawan's song: 'Life is so short...'

HomeIndia

India

Article 370 has given only terrorism, family rule to J&K: PM Modi in address to nation

Giving assurance of early Assembly polls, PM Modi also hinted that Jammu and Kashmir's union territory status may be temporary.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 08, 2019, 11:47 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Reaching out to people of Jammu and Kashmir with the promise of peace, jobs, investments and prosperity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed the hope that the region will soon come out of the negative impact of Article 370 which has given them only "separatism, terrorism, family rule and corruption".

In his televised address to the nation, he said the measures were a "historic" decision of the country and told the government's detractors to tune their approach in national interest to work collectively for development of the state without looking at who had voted for or against the legislation.

Giving assurance of early Assembly polls, he also hinted that the decision to make Jammu and Kashmir a union territory was not permanent.

"The decision to keep Jammu and Kashmir under direct Central rule (as a union territory) is now for some time and was taken after a lot of deliberation," he said in the address two days after Parliament approved measures to abrogate Art 370 and bifurcate the state into two union territories.

He said Article 370, which gave special powers to Jammu and Kashmir, was used as a weapon by Pakistan to instigate some people against the country due to which 42,000 innocent people had been killed in three decades.

Modi said people of the state had stood up to the conspiracies of Pakistan to encourage terrorism and separatism and were giving befitting answers to " a handful of people bent on causing disturbance".

"These people having faith in the Indian Constitution have a right to good life. We are proud of them. I assure them that the situation will return to normal gradually and their trouble will also keep reducing," Modi said in his televised address.

With people in Kashmir Valley and some others parts of the state facing restrictions, Modi said the government was taking care that people did not face problems in celebrating Eid-ul-Adha on Monday and it was helping those who wanted to return to Kashmir for the festival.

Referring to panchayat elections held earlier this year, the Prime Minister said that the elected representatives were doing an excellent job and those elected after the "fair and transparent" assembly polls to be held soon will have a similar opportunity.

He said a peaceful and prosperous Jammu and Kashmir will also contribute to global peace.

Modi said that with the repeal of Article 370 and consequently of Article 35A the entire country will now have the same laws.

"As a country, as a family, you, I and the entire country have taken a historic decision. A system due to which brothers and sisters of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh were deprived of several rights and which caused impediment in their progress has been removed, Modi said.

He said the dream of Sardar Patel, BR Ambedkar, Syama Prasad Mookerjee and Atal Bihari Vajpayee had been fulfilled.

Modi said a notion had been created that Article 370 could not be repealed and that its ill-consequences were not discussed nor could anyone count any benefits.

"Article 370 and Article 35A have given Jammu and Kashmir separatism, terrorism, family rule and corruption. It was used as a weapon by Pakistan to incite some people against the country. Due to it 42,000 innocent people lost their lives in the last three decades. 

Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh could not progress at the pace they were entitled to. Now their present will improve and their future will be safe," Modi said.

He said Article 370 had prevented laws such as Right to Education and for benefits of Dalits, tribals and minorities from being extended to the state.

He said the Centre will give priority to giving the government employees, J-K Police personnel the same benefits as given to employees of other Union Territories.

"There are many such facilities such as LTC, House Rent Allowance, Education Allowance, Health Scheme which most employees do not get," he said.

He said the vacant posts will be filled in both central and local level, recruitment rallies will be held by Army and paramilitary forces and employment opportunities created by the private sector. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

INDIA alliance leaders, MPs who visited Manipur, to meet President Murmu today

Weather update: Heavy rainfall predicted in UP, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and more; check latest IMD forecast here

India's richest family in film is worth Rs 9000 crore, owns 3 studios; it's not Kapoors, Bachchans, Konidelas, Akkinenis

IND vs WI: India outclass West Indies with 200-run win in third ODI to seal series

Haryana violence: Those who caused loss are liable to compensate for it, says CM Khattar

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Aryaman Deol attend Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's sangeet ceremony

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

In pics: Nushrratt Bharuccha make heads turn in her mini-ensemble worth Rs 1.98 lakh

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

Meet siblings who cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam together

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE