Article 370 abrogation: Abuse of executive power has grave implications for national security, says Rahul Gandhi

Taking it to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi said, "National integration isn’t furthered by unilaterally tearing apart J&K, imprisoning elected representatives and violating our Constitution. This nation is made by its people, not plots of land. This abuse of executive power has grave implications for our national security."

A day after resolution removing the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and J&K (Reorganisation) Bill, 2019 was passed in Rajya Sabha, Congress leader and former party chief Rahul Gandhi hit out at the government saying "this abuse of executive power has grave implications for our national security."

Taking it to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi said, "National integration isn’t furthered by unilaterally tearing apart J&K, imprisoning elected representatives and violating our Constitution. This nation is made by its people, not plots of land. This abuse of executive power has grave implications for our national security."

National integration isn’t furthered by unilaterally tearing apart J&K, imprisoning elected representatives and violating our Constitution. This nation is made by its people, not plots of land.



This abuse of executive power has grave implications for our national security. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 6, 2019

Rahul Gandhi further slammed the government and said, "Kashmir's mainstream political leaders have been jailed at secret locations. This is unconstitutional and undemocratic. It’s also short-sighted and foolish because it will allow terrorists to fill the leadership vaccum created by the government of India. The imprisoned leaders must be released."

Kashmir’s mainstream political leaders have been jailed at secret locations.



This is unconstitutional & undemocratic.



It’s also short sighted and foolish because it will allow terrorists to fill the leadership vaccum created by GOI.



The imprisoned leaders must be released. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 6, 2019

Rahul Gandhi's comments came after Union Home Minister Amit Shah moved the resolution to revoke Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, in Lok Sabha, a day after it was passed in Rajya Sabha.

Amit Shah also introduced Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill, 2019 in the Lower House of Parliament.

A resolution removing the special status of the state under Article 370 was approved by the Rajya Sabha on Monday with Shah saying the constitutional provision was the "root cause of terrorism" in the state, and that the Modi government was committed to making the state the most progressive in the country.

The Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill, 2019, which strips Jammu and Kashmir's status of a state and converts it into a Union Territory with legislature and carving out Ladakh region as a union territory without legislature, was passed in a division pressed by the opposition with 125 votes in favour and 61 against, and an NCP member abstained.

Taking the opposition by surprise, the reorganisation bill and the resolution to repeal Article 370 were tabled in the House amidst uproarious scenes with major opposition parties resisting it. The opposition complained that they had not got advance information about the bill.

The Upper House also passed Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Second Amendment) Bill 2019 to provide ten percent reservation to the economically backward sections in Jammu and Kashmir. It was already passed in Lok Sabha.

(With inputs from ANI)