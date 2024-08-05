Twitter
Article 370 abrogation 5th anniversary: J-K on high alert, Amarnath Yatra suspended for a day

The Centre on August 5, 2019 revoked Article 370 of the Constitution which provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir within the Indian Union

Shivam Verma

Updated : Aug 05, 2024, 11:42 AM IST

Article 370 abrogation 5th anniversary: J-K on high alert, Amarnath Yatra suspended for a day
The security grid in Jammu and Kashmir has been put on an alert in view of the fifth anniversary of abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, with all security forces instructed to avoid movement of convoys on Monday. In a message to all security agencies, police have advised them to observe a "dry day" with no movement of security convoys on August 5.

The advisory also said there should be no movement of convoys of Amarnath pilgrims between various base camps.

However, the agencies assigned the task of road opening duties for Amarnath yatra routes and national highway have been directed to keep active deployment.    

The Centre on August 5, 2019 revoked Article 370 of the Constitution which provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir within the Indian Union.

The Centre also brought the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act that bifurcated the erstwhile state into two union territories of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.

While most political parties in Jammu and Kashmir denounce the reading down of Article 370, the BJP will be holding functions across the union territory to mark the landmark day as abrogation of the special constitutional provision had been a long time election promise of the party.

The advisory for the fifth anniversary has been issued as security agencies apprehend possibility of terror attacks on this day.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
