INDIA

Arti, sand art, more: How India preparing for Russian President Putin's visit, celebrates India-Russia ties

As Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit India on December 4, Thursday, all preparations for his welcome have been made. Across cities, people have shown enthusiasm by performing arti, making sand arts and even taking out march in respect of the Russian leader and the country's ties with India

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Dec 04, 2025, 06:34 PM IST

As Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit India on December 4, Thursday, all preparations for his welcome have been made. The key visit will include important meetings and discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a move to further strengthen the friendship ties of over 70 years. This will be his first trip to India in more than four years.  

To add grandeur to the Russian President’s arrival, people in various cities have been preparing for his welcome.  

How India is welcoming Putin? 

Varanasi 

Many residents of the Holy city performed a ritual ‘aarti’ in front of a framed portrait of the Russian President. A group also organised an “India-Russia Friendship March” which started from Subhash Bhavan and concluded at the Munshi Premchand Smriti Gate. During the march, the participants carried posters of PM Modi and President Putin raising slogans of “Bharat-Russia sambandh zindabad”, “Bharat-Russia ki dosti” and “World needs India-Russia friendship”. 

Amritsar 

Painter Jagjot Singh drew a beautiful portrait of the Russian leader using acrylic colours, signifying respect for the leader and celebrating India Russia ties. 

Odisha 
In the capital city of Puri, internationally acclaimed sand artist Manas Kumar Sahoo made a sand animation of Putin to mark his visit to India. 

The two-day State visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to India will go a long way in strengthening economic co-operation, said ANI citing sources. President Putin is travelling with a large group of businesspersons, as per government sources. India expects to improve the trade deficit with Russia. Multiple avenues being worked out to increase Indian exports to Russia. Exports in the field of pharmaceuticals, automobiles, agricultural products including marine products, sources said.  

The Russian President will be arriving on Thursday for a two-day State visit and will participate in the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit. 

