India

Art 370 nullified in unconstitutional manner: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday said that the manner in which Jammu and Kashmir's special status was nullified was "unconstitutional and undemocratic."

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 13, 2019, 09:12 PM IST

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday said that the manner in which Jammu and Kashmir's special status was nullified was "unconstitutional and undemocratic."

"The manner in which it (abrogation of Article 370) has been done is completely unconstitutional and against all principals of democracy. There are rules to be followed which have not been followed," Gandhi told reporters here.
She also said that Congress will continue its fight for protecting the constitutional principals. "Congress has always fought for the constitution and democracy," she said.

Seeking to the downplay the differences within Congress over the government's move on Article 370, she said that the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party's topmost body, had disapproved the "unilateral, brazen and totally undemocratic manner" in which the Article was abrogated.

However, several Congress leader including general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia, Janardan Dwivedi and Deepender Hooda supported the government on the historic decision.

"Scindia is also in the CWC. He has also signed the statement. Everyone on the same page. Everyone has a voice in our party and we discuss the people's opinion, we discuss and then we come to a conclusion," she said.

On August 5, the government announced to strip Jammu and Kashmir of the special status under Article 370 of the Constitution and bifurcation of the state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. 

