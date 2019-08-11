Art 370 Abrogated: Normalcy returning to Kashmir after partial relaxation of curfew

Srinagar District Magistrate Shahid Choudhary on Sunday met 'Imaams' for prayer arrangements on the eve of Eid and said he is conscious of the fact that it needs a lot more for a normal and enjoyable Muslim festivity.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police said the situation in the state has remained normal after the partial relaxation in the curfew by the administration yesterday and today.

"The situation in the state has remained normal so far. No untoward incident has been reported from anywhere so far," the tweet by the official handle of the J-K Police read.

In districts such as Udhampur, the people thronged the market place during the six hours of relaxation provided to the people for purchases before the Bakr-Eid.

Similarly, in the Poonch district too, heavy rush of the civilians was seen in the markets to stock up on their supplies and to prepare for the festivities of Eid.

The reopening of the markets and the enthusiasm of the public points towards that the curfews might be taken away soon and people will be able to return to their normal lives.

Section 144 was imposed in the backdrop of whittling down of Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two UTs--Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Srinagar District Magistrate Shahid Choudhary on Sunday met 'Imaams' for prayer arrangements on the eve of Eid and said he is conscious of the fact that it needs a lot more for a normal and enjoyable Muslim festivity.

Choudhary, who visited venues where prayers will be offered tomorrow, said he is trying to reduce inconvenience and ease facilities.

"I am conscious of the fact it needs a lot more for a normal and enjoyable Eid. We are trying to reduce inconveniencies and ease facilities. Just had an elaborate meeting with Imaams for prayer arrangements. Visited venues," he tweeted on his official Twitter handle.

Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir Baseer Khan said the administration is doing everything it can to ensure normalcy is restored in the Valley during Eid and the citizens can celebrate the festival without hassles.

"We have provided salaries to almost all the government servants before the festival. The remaining issues too are being addressed. Almost 2.5 lakh sheep for sacrifices are being made available in the districts across Kashmir, and people are coming out to shop in large numbers," Khan told ANI.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday said that the abrogation of Article 370 is in the interest of the nation.

"The abrogation of Article 370 should not be considered as a political issue but a bold move taken in the interest of the security of the nation and the future of people of Jammu and Kashmir," an official statement quoted Naidu, as saying.

Stating that people must always learn from history and move forward, the Vice President said: "It is at this juncture that we should stand by the people of Kashmir and restore normalcy."