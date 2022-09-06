Search icon
Arshdeep Singh India's pride, every Indian stands with him: BJP

The bowler, however, also received support on Twitter with a campaign #IStandWithArshdeep.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 04:45 PM IST

Arshdeep Singh (File)

New Delhi: Describing cricketer Arshdeep Singh as the "pride of India", BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Tuesday said every citizen stands with the left-arm bowler.

Chugh also welcomed the Information and Broadcasting Ministry's action against Wikipedia for letting Khalistani slurs pop up on Singh's page after he dropped a catch at a crucial juncture of the India-Pakistan T-20 match in Dubai on Sunday.

"Arshdeep is the pride of India. He is a rising star from Punjab and every Indian stands with him. Strict legal action must be taken against those posting hate remarks against him," Chugh, who is also from Punjab, said.

The bowler, however, also received support on Twitter with a campaign #IStandWithArshdeep. Leaders in Punjab, cutting across party lines, too came out in his support.

