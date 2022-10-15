ArrestKohli trends on Twitter as man dies after argument over Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli

Representational Image

A shocking incident occurred when a 21-year-old Tamil Nadu man allegedly killed his friend after an altercation over who played better cricket, Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma. Since then, the hashtag "#ArrestKohli" has become very popular on Twitter.

There reportedly was a drunken brawl between two friends, one of whom was a Tamil Nadu-based fan of Virat Kohli and the other a supporter of Rohit Sharma. A fan of Rohit Sharma was killed as a result of the fight.

Taking to Twitter, one user wrote, “Wth is that #ArrestKohli why you all are trending this its not a mistake of #KingKohli and #RohitSharma they represent their country and gives their 100% and when a players in the same team they play for country not for individual we all had to realise it it #GOAT."

Another user commented, “Atleast have common sense while trending this,how is kohli responsible for his death?,atleast use some brains while trending,this is why even this indigestable death happened,stop comparing with the stats,don't forget they belong to same team india. #ArrestKohli."

“Such a ridiculously appalling incident happened where a frnd killed his frnd while went out for drink.what happened to this generation.Just going senseless, going blind.N who r they tht r blaming kohli for this and r proud to trend #ArrestKohliBetter to awaken urself !!" a third user said.