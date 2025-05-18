Haris Malhotra, the father of arrested Haryana-based travel vlogger Jyoti Malhotra, has claimed that his daughter had friends in Pakistan and questioned why she could not call them if she wished to do so.

Haris Malhotra, the father of arrested Haryana-based travel vlogger Jyoti Malhotra, has claimed that his daughter had friends in Pakistan and questioned why she could not call them if she wished to do so. He also claimed that Jyoti had visited the neighbouring country to shoot videos for her YouTube channel.

On Saturday, i.e., May 17, Jyoti Malhotra was arrested for allegedly spying for Pakistani agents and leaking sensitive information to the country. Previously this year, she had visited Pakistan and shared glimpses of her visit on her YouTube and Instagram handle.

“She made YouTube videos. She used to visit Pakistan and other places. If she has some friends there, can't she call them? I have no demands, but give us our phones. A case has been registered against us," news agency ANI cited Haris Malhotra as saying.

He further added that she had taken all necessary permissions before visiting Pakistan.

"Developing her as an asset"

Shashank Kumar Sawan, SP Hisar, who is probing the case of Jyoti Malhotra, revealed that the Pakistani agents were developing her as an asset. "They were developing her (Jyoti Malhotra) as an asset. She was in touch with other YouTube influencers, and they were also in touch with the PIOs... She used to go to Pakistan, like on sponsored trips," said SP Sawan, as quoted by ANI.

SP Sawan further said that Jyoti was in Pakistan before Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir - which had claimed 26 lives. "She was in Pakistan before the Pahalgam attack, and the investigation is on to establish linkages, if there are any. We are also investigating, as we have leads that other people were also involved with her", he added.