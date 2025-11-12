Arrested woman doctor Shaheen Shahid's ex Husband Dr Hayat Zafar makes SHOCKING claims: 'She was not religious, wanted to go abroad because...'

Hours before the Delhi bast near Red Fort area. that killed at 8 people, Lucknow-based woman doctor Dr Shaheen Shahid was arrested from Faridabad for her alleged links to 'white collar' terrorism Module. Her ex husband Dr Hayat Zafar, a resident of Maharashtra, has now broken silence on her arrest.

Hours before the Delhi bast near Red Fort area. that killed at 8 people, Lucknow-based woman doctor Dr Shaheen Shahid was arrested from Faridabad for her alleged links to 'white collar' terrorism Module. She has also being alleged for her involvement in setting up Jamaat-ul-Mominat, women's wing of Pakistan-based terror group 'Jaish-e-Mohammed' (JEM) in India.

Her ex husband Dr Hayat Zafar, a resident of Maharashtra, has now broken silence on Shaheen Shahid's arrest. He claimed that Shaheen was liberal and wanted her family to settle in Australia or Europe. Her husband said they both separated in 2012 and has not be in contact since then.

What did Shaheen Shahid's Husband Dr Hayat Zafar said?

Dr Zafar told news agency ANI, said, “We were married and were living peacefully. We had two children. There was no problem of any kind. I had no information (that she had a connection with terrorists). We were married nine years ago. We got divorced because she wanted to go abroad. I told her that it is fine here because we have all our relatives here. We would face problems abroad as we would be away from family,”

"I have no links with her. I do not share any close ties with her. We parted ways in 2012. We have two children and they stay with me. We had an arranged marriage. I haven't been in touch with her since we separated," Dr Hayat said.

"She was never particularly religious, and she was a liberal. She intended for us to settle in Australia or Europe. After that, we separated," he added.

"We had differences over going to Australia. My children do not talk to her. She was a professor of pulmonology. In 2006 she completed her degree," he said.

Who is Shaheen Shahid?

Dr Shaheen, resident of Lucknow's Lal Bagh, is associated with Al-Falah University in Faridabad. She was arrested after her links to Dr Muzammil were found. Earlier, Police arrested Dr Muzammil and Dr Adeel and several others, and recovered over 2,900 kg of explosives and inflammable materials from Muzammil's two rented rooms in Faridabad. Shaheen Shahid also had links to Sadia Azhar, sister of JeM founder and terrorist Masood Azhar and was reportedly handed over the command of JeM's women wing, Jamaat-ul-Mominaat.

Shaheen's father has denied knowing her involvement. He said, "I cannot believe that my daughter was involved in such activities," he said.

He added, "My eldest son, Shoaib, lives here with me. The second, Shaheen Syed, was arrested yesterday. She studied medicine in Allahabad. My younger son, Parvez Ansari, whose house was raided this morning, left the city long ago," he said.

He said, "I last spoke to Shaheen about a month ago, but I talk to Zafar almost every week. I had no idea about Shaheen's arrest.'

Al-Falah professors on campus has complained about the misbehavoiour of Shaheen and said, "Many people used to come to meet her at the college. Her behavior was often strange. Complaints against her too had been made to the management."