Arrested terrorist reveals how much MONEY Pakistani Army paid him for a SUICIDE Mission in India

Arrested Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Tabarak Hussain - ANI

A highly trained Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist, who was shot and arrested by the Indian Army in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, revealed today that he was sent on a suicide mission by Pakistani Army along with four-five other terrorists.

Speaking to ANI, Tabarak Hussain, who is admitted in a hospital, said: “I, along with 4-5 others had come here on a suicide mission, sent by Col Yunus of Pakistan Army. He gave me Rs 30,000 to target the Indian Army. Had recceed 1-2 posts of the Indian Army.”

Hussain (32), a resident of Sabzkot village of Kotli in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), was arrested for the second time in the past six years while trying to infiltrate into this side from across the border.

Previously, Tabarak and his younger brother Haron Ali had undergone 26 months of imprisonment before being repatriated via the Attari-Wagah border in Amritsar. This time he was reportedly here on a 'fidayeen' mission.

“Mai marne ke liye aaya tha, mujhe dhoka de diya. Bhaijaan mujhe yahan se nikalo,” (I came to die but was betrayed. Brothers, pull me out from here), a wounded Hussain cried when the army arrested him, according to a Hindustan Times report.

According to reports, Tabarak was cultivated by the Pakistani Army, most likely by the ISI and worked for the Intelligence Unit for approximately two years. During this period, he was trained to acquire enemy information and establish cover story in case the individual is ever apprehended. In addition, he underwent six weeks training as a guide at a LeT training camp along the LOC at Bhimber in POK.

One of the terrorists stepped over a landmine causing an explosion around 10 pm on Monday, they said, adding the alert Army troops who were observing the movement of the terrorists laid a cordon and started a search of the area on Tuesday morning.

According to Rajouri SSP Mohammad Aslam, the Army troops guarding the LoC in Sehar Makri area of Nowshera sector noticed suspicious movement of an infiltrator, who was challenged but he started to run.

“On this, the intruder was fired upon and was then intercepted in an injured condition. He was provided medical facilities at the local army establishment and has now (been) shifted to the army hospital in Rajouri,” the officer said, adding he was responding positively to the treatment.