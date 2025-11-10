Arrested J-K doctor's tip leads police to massive 300-kg RDX haul in Faridabad

Jammu and Kashmir Police seized 300 kilograms of RDX, an AK‑47 rifle and a quantity of ammunition in Faridabad. According to sources, the police had been tracking the suspect for several days before moving in on the property. Read here to know more

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have made a significant crackdown, recovering 300 kilograms of RDX, an AK-47 rifle, and a substantial amount of ammunition from Faridabad in the National Capital Region. This recovery came after disclosures from a Kashmiri doctor who was arrested.

Officials said that the recovery was based on information provided by Dr. Aadil Ahmad Rather during questioning. Earlier, the police had also seized an AK-47 rifle and other ammunition from a locker owned by the doctor in the Kashmir Valley.

J&K Police's major crackdown in Faridabad

According to sources, the police had been tracking the suspect for several days before moving in on the property. The doctor, identified as Mujahil Shakeel, son of Shakeel Ahmad Ganai, a resident of Koil in the Pulwama district, was taken into custody during the operation. Dr. Muzamil is believed to have assisted in storing the seized explosives and arms in Faridabad.

The seized material, which also included five litres of a hazardous chemical, was found in fourteen heavy bags that were recovered from the premises. Officials indicated that the haul could have been used to orchestrate devastating attacks across the country.

Meanwhile, both doctors have now been brought back to Jammu and Kashmir and remain in police custody as investigations continue. Officials have described this as one of the largest seizures of explosives linked to the Valley in recent years.

Police sources have indicated that further recoveries and arrests are expected as teams work to trace the network responsible for smuggling and storing the arms and explosives outside the Union Territory.