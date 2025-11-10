Super Typhoon Fung-Wong strikes Philippines: Shocking video captures waves flooding homes, locals urged to evacuate; Watch
Haryana TET Result 2025 DECLARED at bseh.org.in, direct link to download PRT/TGT/PGT PDF
Lenskart disappoints on market debut, lists 3% below IPO price
Haryana Board Date Sheet 2026: HBSE Class 10,12 timetable to be announced soon at bseh.org.in; Check details inside
Arrested J-K doctor's tip leads police to massive 300-kg RDX haul in Faridabad
Have Multiple PF Accounts? Here’s how to combine them under one UAN on EPFO portal; Check process, timeline, other details
Viral video: Amid Bigg Boss 19, old AD of 'unrecognisable' Farrhana Bhatt with unibrow SHOCKS netizens, brutally troll actress: 'Her audacity to...'
Bigg Boss 19: DANGER ahead for Farrhana Bhatt, Malti Chahar advises Amaal Mallik, Pranit More to..., fans react
'People that are against tariffs are...': Trump says at least USD 2,000 dividend a person coming for Americans
Meet woman, who cracked UPSC exam in 4th attempt while working as SDM, became IAS officer with AIR..., her name is...
INDIA
Jammu and Kashmir Police seized 300 kilograms of RDX, an AK‑47 rifle and a quantity of ammunition in Faridabad. According to sources, the police had been tracking the suspect for several days before moving in on the property. Read here to know more
The Jammu and Kashmir Police have made a significant crackdown, recovering 300 kilograms of RDX, an AK-47 rifle, and a substantial amount of ammunition from Faridabad in the National Capital Region. This recovery came after disclosures from a Kashmiri doctor who was arrested.
Officials said that the recovery was based on information provided by Dr. Aadil Ahmad Rather during questioning. Earlier, the police had also seized an AK-47 rifle and other ammunition from a locker owned by the doctor in the Kashmir Valley.
According to sources, the police had been tracking the suspect for several days before moving in on the property. The doctor, identified as Mujahil Shakeel, son of Shakeel Ahmad Ganai, a resident of Koil in the Pulwama district, was taken into custody during the operation. Dr. Muzamil is believed to have assisted in storing the seized explosives and arms in Faridabad.
The seized material, which also included five litres of a hazardous chemical, was found in fourteen heavy bags that were recovered from the premises. Officials indicated that the haul could have been used to orchestrate devastating attacks across the country.
Meanwhile, both doctors have now been brought back to Jammu and Kashmir and remain in police custody as investigations continue. Officials have described this as one of the largest seizures of explosives linked to the Valley in recent years.
Police sources have indicated that further recoveries and arrests are expected as teams work to trace the network responsible for smuggling and storing the arms and explosives outside the Union Territory.