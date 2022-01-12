Arrest warrant issued against Swami Prasad Maurya in 2014 case, one day after his exit from UP cabinet

Just one after his exit from the Uttar Pradesh cabinet ahead of the assembly polls, a local court on Wednesday has issued an arrest warrant against prominent OBC leader Swami Prasad Maurya in a case which was filed seven years ago, in 2014.

The arrest warrant issued against Swami Prasad Maurya has been connected to a case filed against the former BJP leader in 2014. As per media reports, the case was filed against Maurya in 2014 for allegedly making objectionable comments against Hindu gods.

This comes just a day after Maurya announced his exit from the Yogi Adityanath led- Uttar Pradesh Cabinet. As per reports, the arrest warrant has been issued against the political leader after he failed to attend a court hearing in the matter.

This is the second time an arrest warrant is being issued against Maurya. A warrant was issued against him in the same case back in 2016 by the Allahabad High Court.

After Maurya failed to appear in the court hearing scheduled for today, Judge Yogesh Kumar Yadav fixed January 24 as the next date of hearing. Swami Prasad Maurya was set to appear in court on January 6 and 12, but failed to do so, lawyer Anil Tiwari said.

On Tuesday, Swami Prasad Maurya had issued his resignation from the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet, alleging negligence towards Dalits, farmers, small and medium scale businesses, and unemployed youths by the BJP government, who remain in power in Uttar Pradesh.

After the former UP cabinet minister posted his resignation on social media, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav posted a photograph with Maurya, applauding his stand for such issues and welcoming him to his party.

Yadav posted the photo and wrote, “Maurya has always stood for justice and is a well-known face among the masses. I welcome him and all the other leaders, workers, and supporters into the Samajwadi party.”

Talking to reporters earlier today, MLA Swami Prasad Maurya had said that he has no plans of returning to BJP. He said, “I have rejected the BJP and there is no question of going back. I have only quit as a minister. I will quit the BJP soon. For now, I am not joining the Samajwadi Party.”