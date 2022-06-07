‘Arrest Nupur Sharma, suspension is a sham’: Asaduddin Owaisi slams comments on Prophet Muhammad

File photo

Soon after BJP suspended former spokesperson Nupur Sharma from the party for her comments on Prophet Muhammad, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi hit out at the ruling party, calling the suspension of Sharma “a sham”.

Owaisi further said that action against Nupur Sharma for her alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad should have been taken 10 days back, saying that the BJP only took action on the issue after Gulf countries put pressure on India.

While speaking to reports, Owaisi said, “You should have taken action 10 days before. When, I, as an Indian citizen, I am a Muslim, we are demanding that you take action, you don't take action. Why the Prime Minister has not taken action. Is Asaduddin Owaisi's demand, voice is less than that of a leader of a foreign country.”

Asking who will listen to “our” pain, the AIMIM chief slammed the Centre, “You are my Prime Minister. You should listen to me. You want to make leaders of foreign countries happy.” Owaisi had also said that the suspension of the BJP leader was not enough, and it was just “a sham” by the party.

Taking to Twitter, Owaisi had said earlier, “Twenty crore Indian Muslims' religious beliefs were insulted. Rather than addressing their concerns, Modi et al were more afraid of a foreign backlash. Very unfortunate.”

Owaisi further urged that the suspension of Sharma is not enough and that she should be arrested. He also alleged that the former BJP spokesperson released a video saying that BJP leaders have been contacting her, asking her not to lose courage.

FRINGE is MAINSTREAM. Backed by none less than @AmitShah. Is this why cops still haven’t arrested anyone? Suspension is a sham. Chota Savarkars were smug because of govt support. If Genocide Sansad gang was punished, BJP spokies wouldn’t have insulted Prophet PBUH on natl TV 1/2 pic.twitter.com/DKLKNrkYkK — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) June 5, 2022

The AIMIM leader tweeted, “FRINGE is MAINSTREAM. Backed by none less than Amit Shah. Is this why cops still haven't arrested anyone? Suspension is a sham. Chota Savarkars were smug because of govt support. If Genocide Sansad gang was punished, BJP spokies wouldn't have insulted Prophet PBUH on natl TV.”

On Sunday, BJP suspended former spokesperson Nupur Sharma for making comments on Prophet Muhammad and distanced the party from the remarks made by the political leader. BJP Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal was also suspended in this regard.

(With PTI inputs)

READ | India clarifies as more Islamic nations join in condemning Prophet Muhammad remarks, 10 updates