Arrest CEC Gyanesh Kumar, hold re-elections in SIR states: Mamata Banerjee’s strong demand

The Trinamool Congress chief has now connected the defeat to the SIR exercise, describing it as a process that benefited the ruling BJP.

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday called for fresh polls in the state, alleging that the 2026 Assembly election was compromised under Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, who supervised the polls and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. She also sought Kumar's arrest and initiation of criminal proceedings against him.

"BJP and Gyanesh Kumar is a joint venture company. They together looted the Bengal election. If you have any moral strength, give back our election," Banerjee said.

Her comments came months after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ended the Trinamool Congress' (TMC) 15-year rule in Bengal. The BJP won 207 of the 293 seats for which results were declared initially, easily crossing the 147-seat majority mark, while the TMC won 80 seats.

Why Mamata Banerjee is demaning for the fresh polls in Bengal?

The Trinamool Congress chief has now connected the defeat to the SIR exercise, describing it as a process that benefited the ruling BJP.

She alleged that CEC Kumar and the BJP acted together and claimed the Election Commission shielded the party during the polls.

Describing SIR as "Special Incentive for Ruling party", Banerjee alleged that the poll panel had provided cover to the BJP. "This CEC must be arrested. He has no moral authority to continue," she said.

The scale of the SIR drive has remained central to the row. According to Election Commission data, nearly 79 lakh names — around 10 per cent of Bengal's voter list — were removed between the 2024 Lok Sabha election and the 2026 Assembly polls.

Banerjee sought repolls in all states where Kumar conducted elections and oversaw the SIR process.

' Gyanesh Kumar must be arrested': Mamata Banerjee

The TMC chief demended to arrest CEC as she said, "Gyanesh Kumar must be arrested, and criminal proceedings must be initiated."

She claimed Kumar's "only job is to satisfy the ego of BJP" and alleged that the BJP's victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha election and the elections in 2025-26 was due to him."

As long as you remain in the chair, we will keep protesting. The entire INDIA bloc will protest," Banerjee said. She added that the INDIA bloc would meet soon and gave a call for an "uprising" against the Election Commission.

On the Opposition's earlier impeachment move against Kumar, Banerjee said, "They didn't allow our impeachment motion. But impeachment is not needed anymore. Now he should be arrested".

Banerjee further said the Opposition had approached the Chief Justice of India seeking remedy. "Now the judiciary should listen to the voice of the common man," she said.

The TMC chief's scathing comments came at a time when another major political row has erupted over several TMC leaders, MLAs and MPs rebelling against the Mamata Banerjee-led camp in Bengal.

She has also been pursuing a legal battle to have those who defected from her faction of the TMC disqualified, with the final decision yet to be taken by the authorities concerned.

The dispute has since moved to the legal and electoral domain, with the Election Commission examining rival claims over the TMC's name and symbol ahead of Assembly bypolls.

Meanwhile, over 37 lakh appeals concerning SIR-related changes were pending before tribunals as of September, as per the Commission's submission to the Supreme Court.