Arpita Mukherjee used to run 31 insurance policies, pay whopping annual premium: Report

Arpita Mukherjee (File)

The Enforcement Directorate has claimed Arpita Mukherjee -- a close confidante of West Bengal teachers' recruitment scam accused Partha Chatterjee -- used to pay the premiums of a whopping 31 life insurance policies. The agency made the claim in a charge sheet filed in the court on Monday.

The agency said Chatterjee was the nominee for all these life insurance policies.

The insurance premiums of the policies were a whopping Rs 1.5 crore per annum and the money would be paid through myriad accounts of the minister, ED said.

An ED official said the policies refuted the claims that Chatterjee and Mukherjee weren't associates but merely acquaintances.

ED has named eight people in the charge sheet, including six directors of shell companies formed to divert tainted money.

Both Chatterjee and Mukherjee were arrested in connection with the scam.

This was after nearly 50 crores was found from two Kolkata flats of Mukherjee, a former actor.

She allegedly told the agency that the money belonged to the minister.