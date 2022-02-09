Army teams rescue trekker stuck for over 40 hours in Kerala

The Indian Army mountaineering teams have successfully secured a young trekker and are nearing the completion of an uphill climb to safety. On Wednesday morning, Army teams began to ascend the steep hillock, by securing the trekker, using ropes and harness. Babu had been stuck at a narrow crevice at the Koormbachi hillock in Palakkad, Kerala after he slipped and fell during a group trekking expedition he undertook on Monday. He had been stuck at a steep hillside crevice for over 43 hours, without food and water.

Indian Army teams from Wellington, Tamil Nadu and Bengaluru mobilised on an emergency basis and reached the site by late Tuesday night and commenced their efforts. Around 9:30 am on Wednesday, the teams gained access to the trekker, who was in a weak condition owing to being starved for over 40 hours.

On Tuesday, videos from the spot showed the trapped youngster signalling for help and asking for food and water. Efforts by National Disaster Response Force(NDRF) teams also went in vain. On Tuesday afternoon, a Coast Guard helicopter overflew the hill and conducted and aerial recce. However, owing to various factors the helicopter could not be landed on the hilltop. Owing to wind conditions and the challenges related to terrain the chopper pilot had to abort the mission.