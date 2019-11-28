Army seeks creation of new post of Deputy Chief of Army Staff, submits proposal to MoD

File Photo:

The Indian Army has sent a fresh proposal to the Ministry of Defence for creating a new Deputy Chief of Army Staff (DCoAS) and two other top posts for which Union Cabinet's approval is required.

The other two posts for which the request has been sent are - Additional Director General (ADG), Vigilance and Additional Director General (ADG), Human Right Violations, sources told Zee Media.

As per the proposal, Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Strategic Planning) would head Directorate of Military Intelligence, Directorate of Military Operation and newly created Information Warfare branch.

There are already two existing deputy chiefs. One is the Chief of Army Staff (Information System and Training) and another being Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Planning and System).

The fresh proposal comes at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is expected to announce the name of the new Chief of Army Staff (COAS) soon and also the country’s first four-star Chief of Defence Staff (CDS).

Reports say that the names of three top contenders for the post of army chief have been sent to the Prime Minister for final selection.

For the post of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), incumbent army chief General Bipin Rawat, who is due to retire on December 31, is said to be the top choice.

The name of both the new COAS and first CDS is likely to be announced at least two weeks before Gen Rawat’s retirement.